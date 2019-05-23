Measuring 15,000 years of sea level change in Maine

BAR HARBOR — Marine geologist Joseph Kelley will discuss methods for studying sea level rise along the Maine coast Thursday, May 30, at 4:10 p.m. at the College of the Atlantic. The free talk, part of the Human Ecology Forum and the Seminar on Climate Change 2019 Speaker Series, will be held in McCormick Lecture Hall.

Kelley uses fossils that have remained in the same areas they lived, and therefore are indicators of what areas were under water at different times. He will also discuss salty peat marsh samples and cores from the ocean floor.

“Kelley’s work helps coastal Maine communities adapt to sea level rise, since his studies reveal how far tides reached at certain sea levels in the past,” organizers said. “He has previously applied his research to help inform decisions on development in sand dune areas.”

Kelley is a professor of marine geology at the University of Maine. He previously worked for the Maine Geological Survey and holds degrees from Boston University and Lehigh University.

