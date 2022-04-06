MDIHS Show Choir wins top honors at state festival

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School Show Choir earned a gold award from judges at the 2022 Maine State Vocal Jazz Festival on Saturday in Millinocket, which included performances from 18 schools.

Their award-winning performance, “The Dark Night of the Soul,” featured all original songs by MDI High School students Cedar Ellis and Francis Burns.

The show, which consisted of 12 distinct movements, was about 15 minutes long.

Student choreographers Mia Ray and Claire Sanner helped the show choir earn an Outstanding Choreography award at the festival.

Sanner also received an Outstanding Musicianship award for her solo.

The MDI Show Choir did not take part in last year’s virtual state festival due to the challenges of arranging virtual rehearsals and creating the production under a strict deadline.

The awards for the show choir this past weekend followed gold awards also won by the school’s jazz band and drama team at their respective festivals.