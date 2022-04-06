COASTAL NEWS:

Thursday - Apr 07, 2022
The MDI High School Show Choir performs at a community concert on March 31 in the high school gymnasium, just two days before the state competition at Stearns High School in Millinocket. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS DOUGHERTY

MDIHS Show Choir wins top honors at state festival

April 6, 2022 by on Lifestyle, News

Student choreographer Mia Ray, at center, was part of a two-person team that helped the show choir win Outstanding Choreography at last weekend’s competition.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS DOUGHERTY

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School Show Choir earned a gold award from judges at the 2022 Maine State Vocal Jazz Festival on Saturday in Millinocket, which included performances from 18 schools. 

Their award-winning performance, “The Dark Night of the Soul,” featured all original songs by MDI High School students Cedar Ellis and Francis Burns. 

The show, which consisted of 12 distinct movements, was about 15 minutes long. 

Student choreographers Mia Ray and Claire Sanner helped the show choir earn an Outstanding Choreography award at the festival. 

Sanner also received an Outstanding Musicianship award for her solo. 

The MDI Show Choir did not take part in last year’s virtual state festival due to the challenges of arranging virtual rehearsals and creating the production under a strict deadline. 

The awards for the show choir this past weekend followed gold awards also won by the school’s jazz band and drama team at their respective festivals.  

Ninah Rein

Ninah Rein

Writer at Mount Desert Islander
Ninah Rein, an MDI native, covers the town of Bar Harbor. She is glad to be back in Maine after earning a bachelor's degree in San Diego from the University of California.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.