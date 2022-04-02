MDI YMCA Easter event 

BAR HARBOR — Bring your Easter baskets to the Mount Desert Island YMCA in Bar Harbor on Saturday, April 16, for an Easter egg hunt, Easter egg family swim and preschool open house.

There will be two egg hunts, one for toddlers and preschoolers and one for children in kindergarten through third grade on the town ball fields at the corner of Park and Main streets at 10 a.m. (inclement weather location will be inside the Y).

An Easter egg family swim is planned from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Y’s pool. The pool will have its own Easter eggs to swim around and dive for.

A preschool open house and craft activity in the preschool room will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Y’s preschool program has a few open slots and families can learn more about the program and enrollment as well as the Y’s summer camps.

Pre-registration is not required. This event is free and open to the community, but suggested donations are $5 per child or a max of $10 per family.

Call 288-3511 with questions.