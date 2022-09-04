MDI residents win FNB calendar contest 

DAMARISCOTTA — First National Bank has announced the winners of its 14th annual Customer Photo Calendar Contest, which include residents of Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Swan’s Island.

Fifteen color photographs have been chosen from over 300 entries, and each winning photographer will be awarded a $150 cash prize. The images will appear in the bank’s calendar, which will be available to customers by mid-November.

The winning entrants are, for the cover, Carisa Landeis of Eastport; January, Laura Zamifirescu of Monroe; February, Lois Glaser of Boothbay Harbor; March, Jeff DeBoer of St. Cloud, Minn.; April, Dennis Boyd of Pemaquid; May, Stephen Vecchiotti of Bar Harbor; June, Dayna Herz of Bangor; July, Lauren Remington of Calais; August, Katie Dyer of Mount Desert; September, Dale Joyce of Swan’s Island; October, Amie Bowman of Pittsfield; November, Michelle Christian of Waldo; and December, Jolene Andrews of Brooksville.

The bank first began asking its customers to submit original, scenic Maine shots last fall. The calendars are being designed by Proforma Marketing Essentials in Camden.

“Every year we are amazed by the spectacular photographs taken by our customers,” said Susan Norton, FNB executive vice president. “Producing custom calendars that highlight our customers’ talents and the natural beauty of our state is such a win-win situation. We look forward to sharing our calendars this fall.”