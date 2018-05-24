MDI Photo Club exhibit to open

MOUNT DESERT — The MDI Photo Club Annual Exhibit will open in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library on Saturday, June 2, and remain open to the public through Friday, June 29.

The exhibit includes images from 48 local photographers, with subjects ranging from landscape, wildlife and nature, to travel and abstracts.

The MDI Photo Club is a group of local photographers who meet monthly, hear presentations on various photographic topics, go on photographic outings and learn from each other how to improve their skills.

Visit www.mdiphotoclub.org.

The Mellon room is occasionally booked for private use; check the library calendar or call ahead to be sure to see the exhibit. Call Kate Young at 276-3333.