MDI Open seeks artists

MOUNT DESERT — One of the sure signs of spring is the Mount Desert Island Open, a showcase for all artists living on MDI. Shaw Gallery in Northeast Harbor will host its 17th annual community art exposition, and all are invited to participate.

This is a painting, craft and sculpture exposition for local residents to show their work in a gallery setting. There are only two criteria for participants, according to a press release.

“First, you must have work that is recent and you are proud of. Second, you must have a connection to MDI, such as live, work or address. All interested persons are encouraged to contact the gallery. There is no jury, all are included.”

Each year brings new artists, as well as many that are veterans of the show, a total of 50 or so artists. It is a wide-ranging show from exploratory to realistic, from watercolor to weaving. Many people are aware of many individual talents on MDI, but what makes this show a community is to see it all together in one space. Exhibitors included professional artists, students and aspiring, starry-eyed amateurs.

It is a first-come, first-served process. The space always fills fast.

The show will have an opening reception on Thursday, May 24, and run through Monday, June 11. Contact Shaw Gallery at 276-5000 or at [email protected].