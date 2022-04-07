MDI Hospital’s longest-tenured employee retires

BAR HARBOR — After nearly half a century working in various roles at Mount Desert Island Hospital, Ann Laurendeau has retired.

After losing loved ones to cancer, her life was unstable at times, but Laurendeau said doing her job at the hospital made her feel important. Over her years at the hospital, staff would come and go, but Laurendeau remained.

“In my time living on Mount Desert Island, the job was really the one constant thing in my life,” she said.

Laurendeau has held just about every administrative position available during her employment at the hospital. When she started at the hospital in 1973, she worked in the business office. In the ‘80s, she switched to performing discharge analysis and transcription work in the medical records department until she filled a needed role as a clerk in the registration office. For the last three years, she has been a patient account representative in charge of making sure insurance companies paid hospital bills.

“What I enjoyed about working downstairs in registration was helping staff and patients who are struggling with death or trauma,” said Laurendeau, who was always there to support the families.

Laurendeau sold her house in Bar Harbor and is ready to spend time at her new house in Franklin near Great Pond.