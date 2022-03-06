MDI Historical Society launches history book club

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society is launching a new book club, an online community gathering to discuss books by MDI authors or with local settings, using literature as an entry point to learn more about regional history. The Society will provide MDI-specific historical context to bring the novels to life, such as sharing relevant artifacts from the collection, sound bites from oral histories and photographs or slides of the people and places depicted in the books.

The book club in March features Mary Roberts Rinehart (1876-1958) and her murder mystery novel, “The Wall,” set in Bar Harbor and published in 1938. This book can be found at local libraries, Sherman’s Book Store or on Kindle.

Rinehart, coined by some “the American Agatha Christie” and “the great dame of American crime fiction,” began summering in Bar Harbor in the 1930s, until her death in 1958.

Jenna Jandreau, the Society’s communications and engagement manager, said “‘The Wall’ is a fun read for winter, an intriguing page-turner,” and she particularly loves the local references to place, both those still recognizable and those left only to history or imagination. Jandreau’s research into Rinehart has proved even more fascinating. She uncovered that Rinehart was nearly murdered by her own chef.

Visit www.mdihistory.org/book-club to read an excerpt from the book and register for the event.

Email Jandreau at [email protected] with questions about the book club or other Society programs and events.