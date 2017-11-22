MDI is craft fair central

Shop locally this holiday season!

Friday, Nov. 24

STEUBEN — A holiday craft fair will take place at the Ella Lewis School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Teresa Ginn at 460-2485.

STEUBEN — A Thanksgiving and holiday fair will take place at the Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will include crafts, books, magazines, antiques, household items, furniture, food and more. Visit the library’s Facebook page or call 546-7301 for more information.

Saturday, Nov. 25

BROOKSVILLE — A craft fair will take place at the Brooksville Community Center from 8 a.m. to noon. Call 326-4173.

ELLSWORTH — The Emmaus Homeless Shelter will have an Indoor Christmas Yard Sale at St. Joseph’s Church Parish Hall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All items will be sold by donation. All proceeds go to the Emmaus Homeless Shelter and help people in the community.

STEUBEN — A Thanksgiving and holiday fair will take place at the Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will include crafts, books, magazines, antiques, household items, furniture, food and more. Visit the library’s Facebook page or call 546-7301 for more information.

ORLAND — A Christmas craft fair is planned at the Orland United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be handmade crafts, baked goods, a cookie walk, homemade fudge and candy, Rada Cutlery, a white elephant room and decorated wreaths. A light breakfast will consist of coffee, tea and an assortment of baked goods. A sandwich and chowder lunch with beverage costs $5, with takeout available.

The church is located along the river. Call Pam Haseltine at 469-7475.

Sunday, Nov. 26

ELLSWORTH — A craft fair and silent auction to benefit The Allen Fitch Scholarship Fund will take place at the Elks Lodge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bidding for silent auction items ends at 4 p.m.

Fitch was a well-known member of the community and a frequent actor at The Grand. Kimberly Fitch, Allen Fitch’s daughter and operations manager at The Grand, has established a scholarship fund for young aspiring actors. The fund will continue to provide scholarships for students participating in the theater programs at The Grand and for local graduating seniors who are continuing their education in theater.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mount Desert St., will hold its annual Christmas fair, luncheon and sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair features knitting, crocheting, sewing and other handmade items, an old-fashioned cheese wheel, homemade candy, cookies and other baked goods. There will be a room of “attic treasures” and a raffle table with gift certificates, artwork and handcrafts. The raffle drawing begins at 1:30 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the luncheon will be served. Soups including savory carrot-squash, minestrone, New England fish chowder, meaty chili and vegetarian chili will be available. Sandwiches will include three cheese on focaccia with lettuce and tomato, roasted chicken salad, hummus veggie wrap and egg salad. There is a gluten-free bread option. Many kinds of pie will also be for sale.

All areas are wheelchair accessible. Call 288-3280.

Friday, Dec. 1

BAR HARBOR — The Island Arts Association will host its 43rd annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Atlantic Oceanside Conference Center on Route 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fair includes crafters from Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands, as well as the YWCA’s annual luncheon and “goodies.”

Visit www.islandartsassociation.com.

Saturday, Dec. 2

TREMONT — The Tremont Congregational Church will host its annual Christmas fair from 8 a.m. to noon.

The event will include a bake sale, crafts, white elephants, quilt raffle and silent auction.

BAR HARBOR — A Christmas fair and luncheon will take place at Church of Our Father, Rte. 3, Hulls Cove, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wreaths, homebaked goods, Christmas collectibles and crafts will be available, as will a luncheon of soups and sandwiches.

Call 288-5193.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will hold a holiday book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale will feature hundreds of hardcover and paperback books plus a special section of books for children. All proceeds support the library’s ongoing programs and operations. Books will continue to be on sale throughout the month as supplies last.

BLUE HILL — The annual holiday craft fair at Parker Ridge will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be many local craft vendors. Call Alma Mote at 374-5789.

BLUE HILL — The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold a book sale in the library’s basement “book nook” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ELLSWORTH — Alpha Rho will hold its annual craft fair at Ellsworth City Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call Bonnie Mouland at 667-8653 or Kelley Tupper at 667-9572.

BAR HARBOR — The Island Arts Association will host its 43rd annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Atlantic Oceanside Conference Center on Route 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair includes crafters from Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands, as well as the YWCA’s annual luncheon and “goodies.” Visit www.islandartsassociation.com.

Saturday, Dec. 9

ORLAND — The town of Orland will hold a Christmas craft fair at the Orland Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendor fees will benefit Orland Community Center outdoor projects.

BROOKLIN — The Brooklin School Parent Teachers Friends will host a craft show in the school gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show will feature crafters from all over the peninsula, foods, an ugly sweater contest and kids crafting activities. A basket of gifts donated by many crafters will be raffled. Admission is free. The show benefits the school. Call the school at 359-2133.