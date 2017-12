MDI Christmas week services

Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor Congregational Church

29 Mount Desert St., 288-3280

Sunday, Dec. 24

Family worship service, 4 p.m.

Traditional candlelight service, 7 p.m.

Eden Baptist Church

Old Bar Harbor Rd., Salisbury Cove, 288-9812

Sunday, Dec. 24

Service on the true meaning of the season, 5 p.m.

St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church

41 Mount Desert St., 288-4215

Sunday, Dec. 17

Lessons and Carols, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

The Longest Night service, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m.

Family service, 4 p.m.

Festal Eucharist, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25

Christmas Eucharist, 10 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

56 Mount Desert St., 288-3535

Sunday, Dec. 24

Services, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25

Christmas service, 9 a.m.

First Baptist Church

46 Ledgelawn Ave., 288-3563

Sunday, Dec. 24

Birthday party for Jesus, 9 a.m.

Morning worship service “We Are a People Who Are Loved” 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve service of Carols and Candles “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5 p.m.

Church of Our Father Episcopal Church

Route 3, Hulls Cove, 288-4849

Sunday, Dec. 17

Advent service, 8:30 a.m.

Advent study, 9 a.m.

Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Eucharist, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day Eucharist 10 a.m.

The Message

49 Park St., 479-3656

Sunday, Dec. 17

Christmas service, 10:30 a.m. Banquet to follow.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas service, 10:30 a.m.

Town Hill

Pentecostal Lighthouse Church

1184 Rte. 102, Bar Harbor, 288-3048

Sunday, Dec. 17

Christmas party for Jesus, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas service with carols, 10 a.m.

Southwest Harbor

St. John’s Episcopal Church

319 Main St., 244-3229

Sunday, Dec. 17

Holy Eucharist, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Eucharist, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day Eucharist, 10 a.m.

Southwest Harbor Congregational Church

29 High St., 244-4300

Sunday, Dec. 24

Worship service, 10:30 a.m.

Candlelight service, 6 p.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

5 Ocean House Hill Rd., Manset, 288-3535

Sunday, Dec. 24

Service, 7 p.m.

Mount Desert

Somesville Union Church

1136 Main St., Somesville, 244-9260

Sunday, Dec. 24

Advent service 10:30 a.m.

Blessing of animals, carols 4 p.m.

Traditional service of candles and carols, 9 p.m.

Union Church

21 Summit Rd., Northeast Harbor, 276-5521

Sunday, Dec. 17

Worship service, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Worship and candlelight service, 4 p.m.

The Abby Chapel

8 Main St., Seal Harbor, 276-5521

Sunday, Dec. 17

Worship service, 8 a.m.

Tremont

Tremont Baptist Church

1278 Tremont Rd., Seal Cove

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve service, 11 a.m.

Cornerstone Baptist Church

658 Tremont Rd., West Tremont, 244-1018

Sunday, Dec. 24

Musical “Emmanuel, God with Us,” 10:45 a.m.

Tremont Congregational Church

171 Tremont Rd., Bass Harbor, 460-9062

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Bass Harbor

Olsen Chapel

176 Harbor Dr., 460-7722

Sunday, Dec. 17

Advent services, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve service, 11 a.m.

Swans Island

Swans Island Baptist Church

417 Atlantic Rd.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Caroling at ferry crews housing unit, 12:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m.