MDI Biological Laboratory announces summer public event series 

BAR HARBOR — After a two-year hiatus, MDI Biological Laboratory will welcome the public back to its campus for the 2022 summer event series.

The lab’s popular Science Cafés offer a chance for the public to engage directly with scientists and speakers about topics ranging from advances in regenerative medicine to the benefits of diet and exercise to climate change.

Science Cafés will be held every other Monday at 5 p.m. from June 27 to Aug. 22 in Maren Auditorium, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road in Bar Harbor. A virtual option is available for those unable to attend in person.

The June 27 Science Café will feature Herman Haller, the lab’s president, and Jim Strickland, director of MDI Bioscience, discussing the lab’s new initiative to improve early-phase drug discovery.

Family Science Night returns on Wednesday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m. This outdoor event brings together scientists, students and members of the community to explore, experiment and experience science through hands-on scientific demonstrations, guided activities and informative exhibits.

MDI Science Cafés and Family Science Night are offered in fulfillment of the lab’s mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. These events are free and open to the public, though pre-registration is required. For the full calendar of events and to register, go online to www.mdibl.org/events.