McCue family gives $25K to Southwest Harbor nonprofit 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Conservation Commission has announced that the Charlotte Rhoades Park & Butterfly Garden has received a major gift of $25,000 designated for its endowment from Bill McCue and his sister Marian McCue. The gift was made by the McCues in honor of their parents, Allen and Gertrude McCue, who were longtime summer residents of Southwest Harbor and the former owners of the Claremont Hotel.

The park was given to the town in 1970 and named for its former owner, Charlotte Rhoades. In 1998, fifth-grade students at Pemetic Elementary School presented a project proposal at a town meeting to create a butterfly garden there. Ann Judd was a teacher at Pemetic at the time who championed the students’ initiative and worked with them to make it a reality.

Today, the park promotes conservation, education and gardening instruction in the community. Local schools raise butterflies in their classrooms and have the opportunity to visit the garden to learn about the relationship of plants and butterflies and the importance of conservation and stewardship.

As a nonprofit organization, the Charlotte Rhoades Park & Butterfly Garden is supported primarily by donations, in-kind contributions and volunteers.

In a letter to the park, Bill McCue noted, “the gift also reflects our deep admiration of Ann Judd’s many years of working to create, develop and maintain the Park.”

Jim Geary, chair of the Conservation Commission, said, “In many ways, the Charlotte Rhoades Park would not be the amazing treasure that it is today without her vision, creativity and leadership and it is gratifying that the McCue family highlighted her contributions to the Park in making this generous gift.”