Matching-gift fundraiser starts Aug. 1 

BAR HARBOR – Island Connections’ volunteers have driven more than a million miles over the last 23 years to ensure senior citizens and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands have access to food and vital medical appointments; and since the COVID-19 crisis began, these services are more important than ever.

Thanks to the generosity of several families who have teamed up to provide the matching funds, every dollar donated to Island Connections in August will be matched, up to a total of $10,000, for the Provide A Ride $10K Matching Challenge.

“No one should be without a way to purchase food, get medications or go to the doctor. No one should be totally alone. Island Connections answers to all these needs, and we are happy to support its wonderful contribution to our community and its welfare,” said Ellen Dohmen; she and her husband Bill Dohmen are among those who provided matching funds for the challenge. They were joined by Bar Harbor Campground, Ephron and Claudine Catlin, Ben and Dianna Emory, Floy and Spencer Ervin, Becky and Doug Heden, Drs. Patricio Silva and Vjera Bakovic, and a few donors who prefer to remain anonymous.

Island Connections is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides more than 4,000 rides annually and is on par to deliver close to 16,000 meals this year, averaging 320 weekly. Since March 1, Island Connections has given 1,344 rides to medical appointments, delivered nearly 1,600 Meals on Wheels meals and done 132 grocery shopping trips for people in high–risk groups.

The challenge begins Aug. 1 and ends Aug. 31.

Several shops on MDI are hosting secure donation boxes for this $10K challenge: Window Panes, Mount Dessert Bakery and Town Hill Market in Bar Harbor; The Kimball Shop in Northeast Harbor; and Carroll Drug in Southwest Harbor.

To make a donation, go online at www.islconnections.org/supporting-islandconnections/ProvideARideMatch; mail a check to Island Connections at 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor ME 04609; stop by the Island Connection offices to drop your donation in the secure donation box there; or visit one of the shops hosting a donation box.