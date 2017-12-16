Master gardener program now accepting applications

ELLSWORTH — Applications for the 2018 master gardener volunteer training are now being accepted at the Hancock County office of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. The training will run on Friday mornings from Jan. 19 through May 18.

The purpose of the Master Gardener program is to prepare volunteers to do gardening-related volunteer work in the local community. After completing this 18-week intensive course in fruit, vegetable and ornamental gardening, volunteers are expected to give at least 40 hours within one year on one of our already established community projects. Most of the volunteer projects focus on growing food for hunger relief organizations and teaching others how to grow their own food.

Anyone who enjoys gardening and volunteering is encouraged to apply. Space is limited to 25. The course fee is $220, due upon acceptance into the program. Some scholarship funds are available.

Visit extension.umaine.edu/hancock/ and click on the link for the Master Gardener program or call 667-8212 or 1-800-287-1479 (in Maine).

Application deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 27.