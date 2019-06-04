Mandy Patinkin concert announced

BAR HARBOR — Acclaimed Broadway actor, singer and storyteller Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on the piano, will perform his new theater concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries” at the Criterion Theatre on Tuesday, November 5, at 3 p.m.

“Mandy Patinkin is in the business of show stopping,” raves The New Yorker. “Diaries” is a marriage of many of Patinkin’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings.

“From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget,” said event organizers.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Sunday in the Park with George.”

In 1989, Patinkin began his concert career at Joseph Papp’s Public Theater in New York City.

In addition to solo concerts, Patinkin has created collaborations including “An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin,” which has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012.

Most recently, Patinkin appeared in “The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville,” with Taylor Mac, directed by Susan Stroman.

Patinkin has appeared in many feature films, including “The Princess Bride,” “Dick Tracy” and “True Colors.”

In television, Patinkin won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series, “Chicago Hope,” and starred in the CBS series “Criminal Minds” and in the Showtime original series “Dead Like Me.”

Currently, he can be seen in the Showtime series “Homeland” as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

Patinkin lives in New York City with his wife, actress and writer Kathryn Grody.

Ben-David has been active as an arranger, music director, conductor and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years. His credits include “The Book of Mormon,” “Jersey Boys,” “Spring Awakening,” “Wicked,” “High Fidelity,” “The Light in the Piazza,” “Bombay Dreams,” “Aida,” and “Once Upon a Mattress.” He has accompanied numerous artists including Kelli O’Hara, Jarrod Spector, James Taylor, Patti LuPone, and Megan Hilty. Ben-David is currently composing a theatrical adaptation of the children’s classic “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler.” He is a graduate of the Juilliard School.

Tickets prices are $61.50-$101.50 and go on sale Wednesday, June 5 for Criterion Theatre members and Friday, June 7 for the general public. Tickets may be purchased by calling 288-0829 or by visiting criteriontheatre.org.