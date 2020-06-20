Managing Little Long Pond 

BAR HARBOR—Tate Bushell, natural lands director for the Land & Garden Preserve, will give a virtual talk on Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. about Little Long Pond in Seal Harbor.

In 2015, David Rockefeller gifted Little Long Pond and over 1,000 acres of surrounding land to the Land & Garden Preserve. The Little Long Pond Preserve includes not only the pond but 17 acres of meadows, 12 acres of marsh, a bog, streams and nearly 1,000 acres of forest. Since 2015, the Land & Garden Preserve has hired staff and brought in volunteers to ensure proper management of the area to protect the ecology while providing safe, public access. Bushnell will speak about what has happened in those five years and focus on future management programs including ecological restoration, environmental research and natural resource protection.

Attendees can register at jesuplibrary.org/event/littlelongpond or email [email protected].