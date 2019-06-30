Mammal tracks are talk topic

MOUNT DESERT — “Ms. Robin” and special guest Pam Parvin will be at the Northeast Harbor Library on Thursday, July 11, at 4 p.m. for the Mammal Tracks Science Trunk, a fun introduction to mammal tracks, behavior and habitats.

Activities may include drawing animal tracks, making plaster tracks, a mammals track match-up game and more.

Parvin, a master naturalist, will share her expertise to give budding naturalists new skills to observe our natural world. These activities are geared to an audience aged 6-14 years old. This program is free and open to the public.

Contact the library at 276-3333.