Maltais to talk about Mongolia

BAR HARBOR — Lois Maltais will share stories and pictures from her recent three-week adventure in Mongolia on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

She started her trip in the Altai Mountains before traveling to Lake Hovsgol near the forests of Siberia. She then went through the steppe to the Gobi Desert.

During her stay, she spent time with nomadic families, saw how a Golden Eagle is trained, hiked and horse trekked, kayaked in an alpine lake and explored the country’s national parks.

For more information, contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.