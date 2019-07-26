Making magic with Duble

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Children’s author Kathleen Benner Duble will lead a program Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

The event is part of the library’s summer reading program and is designed to encourage parents and children to enjoy Duble’s newest book, “The Root of Magic,” together. Pre-registration at the library is appreciated but not required.

As the author of several award winning historical fiction books for children, Duble surprised herself in veering from her usual genre with this newest book.

She will discuss the question that prompted her to write this story along with the process of producing a book, the importance of first sentences and how to create great characters.

After a few questions, readers and writers will be prompted in a writing exercise of their own, answering the question: “What makes you magical?”

The event is free and open to the public. Contact 244-7065.