Maine’s role in postwar American art is talk topic

MOUNT DESERT — Farnsworth Museum curator Michael Komanecky will give a lecture on Wednesday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library. He will discuss the art exhibition, “Slab City Scenes,” currently on display at the Farnsworth in Rockland.

“Slab City Scenes” features the work of a group of young, avant-garde artists based in New York who, shortly after World War II, began to spend their summers in midcoast Maine.

These artists became some of the most successful and important of their generation, charting new directions for contemporary art. Named after the Lincolnville spot where Alex Katz had his summer home and studio, the show includes work by Rudy Burckhardt, painter Lois Dodd, Rackstraw Downes, Red Grooms, Mimi Gross, Yvonne Jacquette and Neil Welliver, as well as Katz himself.

Their work presented a return to realism and figuration in the face of Abstract Expressionism, the style then dominating the increasingly important center of international contemporary art in New York City. They thus placed Maine firmly in this evolution in the contemporary art, and formed another chapter in Maine’s ongoing role in American Art.

The talk is free and open to the public. Contact 276-3333.