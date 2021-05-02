Maine’s oldest bookshop opens three new stores

BAR HARBOR—Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops is opening three new stores this summer located in the Topsham Fair Mall, Windham Mall and in a freestanding building in Rockland on Maverick Street.

“A year ago when all our stores had to close because of the pandemic, we thought the world as we knew it was ending,” said Jeff Curtis, CEO and co-owner of Sherman’s. “But when the Governor and Dr. Shah said it was safe to reopen, our team did a great job of creating a healthy shopping environment for our customers and themselves, and our customers really appreciated being able to come in and browse. The resulting surge in business left us looking for growth opportunities.”

Sherman’s permanently closed its Camden store at the beginning of the pandemic. Amazing customer support during the year, both in stores and online, led to a search for a new location to replace the closed Camden store. “We went looking for an opportunity to open a new store and found three opportunities instead. We couldn’t decide between them, so we decided to open all three,” Curtis said.

“We are especially excited to be creating at least 15 good jobs for Maine booksellers,” said Maria Boord Curtis, director of operations and co-owner of Sherman’s. “This growth also creates career advancement opportunities for our current team. As a result, Sherman’s is now hiring for various positions at the new locations as well as at all five existing locations in Bar Harbor, Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Freeport and Portland.”

Sherman’s was founded in Bar Harbor 135 years ago in 1886. In addition to being Maine’s oldest bookstore, Sherman’s is one of the 10 oldest bookstores in the U.S.

For more information, email Jeff Curtis at [email protected] or call (207) 557-0187.