Maine’s food history is talk topic

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sharon Joyce, owner of Ambrosia Cooking School in Bar Harbor, will discuss her book “A Culinary History of Downeast Maine” Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Library.

“Some of the food preparation and preservation techniques used by the Wabanakis and early colonists are still in use today,” organizers said. “Lobster and other seafood from the Gulf of Maine paved the way for a vibrant tourist food scene. The ‘rusticators’ created a mixed environment of fashionable food trends and simple foods like fish chowder.”

Contact the library at 244-7065.