MaineCF grant program seeks applications 

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Start Up/Scale Up grant program is seeking applications from Maine nonprofit organizations that help new ventures start and grow through programs such as collaborative workspaces and incubator and accelerator programs.

Grants will be awarded to organizations and projects that meet the criteria and that have the greatest potential to support innovation and entrepreneurship in Maine.

Priority will be given to projects or organizations that:

A ctively engage entrepreneurs through programs, networking, problem-solving with peers and others, and providing access to resources .

S upport entrepreneurs and businesses in rural communities and in areas with limited access to resources .

S erve entrepreneurs and businesses founded or led by women and B lack, I ndigenous and other people of color .

I nclude partnerships and collaborations with other organizations, individuals, businesses or institutions.

The deadline for applications is April 1. Guidelines, application and a list of 2020 grants can be found at www.mainecf.org. Maximum grants of $25,000 may support a range of program expenses as well as capital investment in equipment, technology and buildings.

Questions about the grant program should be directed to senior program officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or (207) 412-0839.