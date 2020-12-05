MaineCF Community Building Grant Program is acception applications

ELLSWORTH —The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is open and accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grantseekers will review program changes for community–building grants. They will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. Email [email protected] to sign up.

The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of Hancock County residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines and a list of 2020 grants are available at mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Hancock County Committee awarded $168,755 in grants to 24 nonprofits, including:

Blue Hill Public Library, to purchase and install a hearing assistance system to amplify sound for people who attend library programs and who wear hearing aids .

Covenant Community Land Trust, to expand the capacity of the community woodbank in order to enhance emergency heating assistance to low-income families .

Open Table MDI, to expand the reach of the free community supper program to include other towns on Mount Desert Island.

The Hancock County Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, contact Senior Program Officer Leslie Good at (207) 412-2002 or [email protected].