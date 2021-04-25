MaineCF appoints CFO

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation has appointed Michele Camarco vice president of finance and chief financial officer. Camarco, who will work in the Ellsworth office, is responsible for the review, analysis and evaluation of the day-to-day finances of the foundation. She replaces Jim Geary, who is now vice president for investments at the foundation.

Prior to joining the MaineCF staff, Camarco was director of finance and operations at Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity Inc. in Indianapolis, Ind. She also served as interim executive director of Alpha Gamma Delta Housing Corp. in 2018-2019. Camarco earned an associate degree in accounting from Briarwood College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Connecticut State University.

“Michele brings more than 24 years of experience in nonprofit finance leadership to the foundation,” said MaineCF President and CEO Steve Rowe. “We’re pleased to have her join the senior management team.”