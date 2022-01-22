Maine State Sea Kayak expands operations

BAR HARBOR — Southwest Harbor’s Maine State Sea Kayak is set to open another location on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor this summer.

Robert Shaw, who owned both Southwest Harbor’s Maine State Sea Kayak and Bar Harbor’s National Park Sea Kayak, has sold both companies to Brad Jordan of Southwest Harbor.

Jordan bought the Southwest Harbor business a few years ago, and recently closed on the Bar Harbor business.

For many years, both businesses have provided sea kayak tours on the west side of Mount Desert Island to avoid Bar Harbor’s large crowds.

“Our registered Maine tour guides go in a solo kayak typically and then most of our customers are in two-person kayaks for the trip,” said Jordan.

Even with the location in Bar Harbor, Jordan says customers will still be shuttled over to the west side of the island for tours.

Last summer, Jordan collaborated with Bar Harbor Oyster Company to give kayak tours of oyster farms. The tours paddle from Hadley Point to the Bar Harbor Oyster company’s aquaculture farm on The Twinnies islands, where the oyster company does its processing. Kayakers can even try Gulf of Maine oysters.

“Joanna [Fogg, owner of Bar Harbor Oyster Company] and her employees serve the oysters and then we return back at sunset to Hadley Point,” Jordan said.

While a custom wooden sign is in the works, a temporary banner hangs on the door at 39 Cottage St.

“This new location is going to open up a lot of different avenues for us with having more participants and also just having the storefront in Bar Harbor with people that are more walk-by traffic for us, which will last us a little bit longer into the shoulder season,” Jordan said.

The Bar Harbor location is scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend.