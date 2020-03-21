Maine State Bar Association Announces 2020 Law Day contests

AUGUSTA — Maine students in grades four through 12 are invited to submit entries for this year’s Law Day contests sponsored by the Maine State Bar Association. This year’s theme is “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100.”

Students in grades four through eight may participate in the art poster contest and students in grades nine through 12 may participate in the essay contest. The entry deadline is April 15.

This year’s theme explores the centennial of the transformative constitutional amendment that guaranteed the right of citizens to vote would not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex. The women’s suffrage movement expanded representative democracy and inspired other popular movements for constitutional change and reform. Reflection on that movement reveals complexity and tensions over race and class that remain part of the ongoing story of the 19th Amendment and its legacies. Entries should reflect the interpretation of the 2020 Law Day theme by responding to this prompt: What impact has the 19th Amendment had on our society, culture and democracy?

The art poster contest has cash prizes of $50 each for the student and teacher in two grade categories: 4-5 and 6-8. The essay contest has a $75 first-place cash prize for both the student and teacher and a $50 second-place cash prize for both the student and teacher. Winning essays and posters will be published online and in the Maine Bar Journal.

Contact Kathryn Holub at [email protected].