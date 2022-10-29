Maine Seacoast Mission welcomes new board members

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Maine Seacoast Mission has added Dean Lunt and Jaime Weir as new members of its board of directors.

Lunt is an eighth-generation islander who grew up in Frenchboro on Long Island, which has been visited regularly by the Mission’s Sunbeam over the past century. Lunt attended Frenchboro’s one-room schoolhouse and remembers how the Mission made school trips to Boston as well as other expeditions possible. Lunt, who now lives in Yarmouth, founded Islandport Press in 2000. A former journalist, Lunt is the author of two books, “Hauling by Hand” and “Speakin’ Maine.”

Weir is general manager of the John Williams Boat Company in Mount Desert. He has co-led the Mission’s EdGE tennis tournament, which supports the Mission’s education programs in Washington County, for 11 years. Originally from Camden, Weir graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and was chief mate on a tug and barge unit that sailed from Canada to the Caribbean. He was captain of a 464-passenger vessel on Lake Champlain. Weir has served on the board of the Maine Marine Trades Association and is a member of Bar Harbor’s Harbor Committee.

“Dean and Jaime bring experience and knowledge to an already amazing group of board members. The Mission is lucky to have such smart, compassionate and committed people at the helm,” said Mission President John Zavodny.

Maine Seacoast Mission seeks to strengthen coastal and island communities by educating youth, supporting families and promoting good health, offering health care, education, food, shelter and spiritual support by land and by sea. For more information, visit www.seacoastmission.org.