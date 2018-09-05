Maine Mountain Guide updated

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Carey Kish, author and editor of the Maine Mountain Guide, which has recently been updated, will speak and sign copies of the guide Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

The Maine Mountain Guide, published by the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), is the only comprehensive hiking guide to the mountain trails of Maine, an essential companion for outdoor enthusiasts since 1961.

The guide highlights many new hikes as well as some old favorites. The updated guide includes more than 175 new trails on 50 “new” mountains. In all, 625 trails are described on 300 mountains, ranging from easy woodland walks to moderate hill climbs to strenuous mountain traverses.

Kish is veteran hiker, outdoors and travel writer, photographer, Registered Maine Guide and “certified fun-meister,” event organizers said. He has completed two dozen long-distance trails in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

In addition to the AMC Maine Mountain Guide, Kish is the author of AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast. He is the longtime hiking and camping columnist for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram and writes the outdoor adventure blog “Maineiac Outdoors” at MaineToday.com.

He lives on Mount Desert Island with his wife, Fran Leyman.

Contact the library at 244-7065. Visit www.swhplibrary.org.