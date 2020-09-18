Maine foliage reports return

AUGUSTA – On Sept. 16, Gale Ross, the most accurate Maine fall foliage news source, kicked off the 2020 Maine Foliage Report season. Maine Foliage Reports are issued Wednesday afternoons during September and October. Ross has been at the helm of the legendary Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Maine Fall Foliage Report since 2002. In her role, Ross tracks the color progress across the state using a network of expert spotters, including Maine forest rangers and forest pathologists. In this fun-loving position, Ross is dedicated to helping residents and nonresidents navigate Maine’s foliage-friendly scenic byways. No one is more informed about northern New England’s fall foliage than Ross.

Get signed up for weekly Maine Foliage Reports on mainefoliage.com.