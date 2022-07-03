Maine authors visit MDI for signings, talks 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers (IRW) will bring four authors and illustrators to Mount Desert Island this summer for book sales, book signings and author talks. Proceeds from any book sales will benefit IRW’s programming, connecting Maine children on islands and in rural Washington County with children’s book authors and illustrators.

On Friday, July 8, Matt and Maya Myers and Kathyrn Lasky will be signing books in Southwest Harbor from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Pemetic School Green. The Myers both write and illustrate children’s books, including Maya’s “Not Little” and Matt’s new title, “Children of the Forest,” both of which will be available for purchase. Lasky, a middle grade author, has written over 100 books for young readers, including popular titles in the “Dear America” and “Royal Diaries” series, as well as the “Guardians of the Ga’Hoole” series, adapted into the 2010 animated film “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chris Van Dusen, the popular Maine children’s book author and illustrator will visit Northeast Harbor’s Wadsworth Park with IRW from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. IRW will have bags of Van Dusen’s books for sale and will feature “Big Truck Little Island,” which is based on a true Maine story. Van Dusen will give author talks at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

IRW is a nonprofit headquartered in Southwest Harbor with a mission to inspire a love of reading and learning in children living on Maine’s coastal islands and in rural Washington County. Since its incorporation in 2006, IRW has worked to bring award-winning authors and illustrators to classrooms for programs designed to stretch imaginations, encourage curiosity, develop creative and reflective thinking skills and expand perspectives through hands-on learning in natural history, science, literature, writing and art. To date, IRW has distributed more than 26,000 books to Maine children.

To learn more about IRW, go online to www.islandreadersandwriters.org.