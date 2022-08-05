Maine Audubon releases new birding maps  

FALMOUTH — Acadia National Park and Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument are showcases for both of Maine’s iconic settings: dramatic coasts and deep, mountain forests. And both parks protect incredible bird habitats.

To help visiting birders plan their trips to these parks, Maine Audubon has released new Birding Hotspot Maps.

Produced in conjunction with Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, the Katahdin Woods and Waters map highlights eight distinct areas birders should visit in their search for colorful breeding warblers and sought-after boreal specialties.

The Acadia National Park map directs visitors to locations to find peregrine falcons, sea ducks, common loons and Atlantic puffins.

These maps can be found online at www.maineaudubon.org/birding/maine-birding-guide.