Maine AllCare talk planned

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Retired pediatric cardiac surgeon and hospital administrator Jeff Dunn will host a discussion about universal health care for Maine Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Library.

Dunn is part the MDI/Ellsworth chapter of Maine AllCare, a group that advocates for comprehensive healthcare coverage for every Maine resident.

“Americans list health care as their most urgent priority for our leadership and government,” event organizers said. “As the only developed country without universal healthcare coverage, the time has come to address this issue.”

“Dunn will discuss the status of health care in America and outline universal health care systems that have been runaway successes for decades in the richest countries on Earth,” event organizers said. He will also discuss “how universal health care is actually cheaper and more effective than the backward system currently in place in the United States.”

In 1977 and 1978, through his work in London, Dunn observed and participated in England’s universal and single-payer health care system, as both a participant and provider.

Maine AllCare is “building a consensus of support for universal, publicly funded healthcare that will cost less, yet cover everyone with all medically necessary care,” a statement from the group said. “We have about 50,000 supporters to date. On Election Day 2018 we had over 12,000 Mainers sign cards of support which simply state: ‘I believe that healthcare should be equally available to all, as a public good and not a private commodity.'”

This event is free and all are welcome. Contact the library at 244-7065.