Magras on Mad Wolf

BAR HARBOR — Diane Magras, author of the new middle grade novel “The Mad Wolf’s Daughter” will discuss the book Saturday, Sept. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

She will read from the book and talk about her inspiration as well. She’ll also discuss the medieval castles that are featured in the book. After the talk, kids will learn how to make their own castle based on the one in the book.

“The Mad Wolf’s Daughter” tells the story of a young girl named Drest living on a remote Scottish headland in the Middle Ages. Her life is shattered by invading knights who capture her family but leave Drest behind. So she starts off on a wild rescue attempt, taking a wounded invader along as a hostage.

Magras says the book was inspired not just by Scotland, but also by her youth spent on Mount Desert Island and in Acadia National Park.