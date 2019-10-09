SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Wicked Good Magic Hour, featuring local musician Alan Drew, will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 3-4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Church.

Drew is a full time magician, performing from coast to coast for over 30 years. He is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the Society of American Magicians and the Famous Unknown Magicians and Clowns Convention.

The event is a fundraiser for the Pemetic/Tremont backpack program. Refreshments will be available after the show. Admission is by donation.

Contact 244-3229.