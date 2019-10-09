Wednesday - Oct 09, 2019

Magic hour

October 9, 2019 on Arts & living, Entertainment, Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Wicked Good Magic Hour, featuring local musician Alan Drew, will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 3-4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Church.

Drew is a full time magician, performing from coast to coast for over 30 years. He is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the Society of American Magicians and the Famous Unknown Magicians and Clowns Convention.

The event is a fundraiser for the Pemetic/Tremont backpack program. Refreshments will be available after the show. Admission is by donation.

Contact 244-3229.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *