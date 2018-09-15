Mad Wolf’s author to speak

BAR HARBOR — Diane Magras, author of the new middle grade novel “The Mad Wolf’s Daughter” will discuss the book Saturday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

She will read from the book and talk about her inspiration as well. She’ll also discuss the medieval castles that are featured in the book. After the talk, kids will learn how to make their own castle based on the one in the book.

The book tells the story of a young girl named Drest living on a remote Scottish headland in the Middle Ages when her life is shattered by invading knights who capture her family, but leave Drest behind. So she starts off on a wild rescue attempt, taking a wounded invader along as a hostage.

Magras says the book was inspired not just by Scotland, but also by her youth spent on Mount Desert Island and in Acadia National Park.

“Drest is a ferocious heroine…it’s clear we’re in the hands of a master storyteller….,” a New York Times review said. “The Mad Wolf’s Daughter’ feels like an instant classic.”

Magras grew up on MDI. She lives in Maine with her husband and son and thinks often of Scotland, where her books are set. Her next book, “The Hunt for the Mad Wolf’s Daughter,” will be published next year.

This talk is for children ages eight and up and is open to adults as well. Books will be on sale courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. For more information on Magras visit dianemagras.com and for more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.