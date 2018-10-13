Machlis to discuss challenges in conservation, sustainability

BAR HARBOR — Gary Machlis, former Science Advisor to the Director of the National Park Service, will discuss present and impending threats to the environment at College of the Atlantic’s Human Ecology Forum on Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Gates Center.

His current research activities include science for parks, applying human ecology to sustainability issues, the environmental impacts of warfare and its resulting humanitarian crises, and the conduct of science during major environmental crises.

Machlis is a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Commission on National Parks and Protected Areas. He has worked in China on the Giant Panda Project for the World Wildlife Fund, and has conducted research on conservation and sustainability issues in the Galápagos Islands, the national parks of Kenya, and Eastern Europe.

Most recently, he has helped advance environmental science and sustainability collaborations between the United States and Cuba. Machlis helped establish and directed the National Parks Science Scholars Program, with over $8 million in scholarships to students from Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the countries of Latin America.

As co-leader of the Strategic Sciences Group, Machlis led the Group’s response and assessment related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and Hurricane Sandy. He also led the American Association for the Advancement of Science project to rebuild science capacity in Haiti after the devastating earthquake there.

In 2010, he was elected as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.