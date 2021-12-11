COASTAL NEWS:

(From left) Robert Huff, MDI YMCA membership director; Ann Tikkanen, MDI YMCA CEO; Curtis C. Simard, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust president and CEO; Demelza Ramirez, MDI YMCA marketing director and executive assistant; Sara St. Clair, MDI YMCA; Jennifer Britz, MDI YMCA; Melanie Bowden, Bar Harbor Trust Services vice president and senior wealth manager; and Josh Radel, Bar Harbor Trust Services vice president and chief investment officer. PHOTO COURTESY OF BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES

Lynam Trust awards more than $135K to MDI organizations 

 BAR HARBOR — Through the Hattie A. & Fred C. Lynam Trust, more than $135,000 has been awarded to 33 Mount Desert Island organizations. The Lynam Trust, managed by Bar Harbor Trust Services, was established in 1942 and awards grants annually to charitable, religious and educational organizations on MDI. Grant awards per organization range between $500 and $5,000. 

Among the organizations receiving grants in 2021 are A Climate to Thrive, Camp Beech Cliff, Jesup Memorial Library, MDI Backpack Program, MDI YMCA, Open Table MDI, Whistle Pig Animal Welfare Service and Somesville Library Association. 

The annual grant application deadline for next year’s awards is Sept. 16, 2022. Applicants must have their primary administrative office located on MDI and serve the residents of MDI. Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply every year, whether or not a grant was awarded to them in a prior year. For more information, go to www.lynamtrust.com.  

