Lunchtime Chopin, Bach, Rachmaninoff

ELLSWORTH – Pianist John Blacklow will play a solo midday concert at the Moore Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) with help from the City of Ellsworth.

Blacklow will play works by Bach, Chopin, and Rachmaninoff. Hailed by the New York Times for his “powerful and eloquent” performances, as “a brilliant performer — a gifted musical presence with a high sense of pianistic fantasy,” Blacklow has been presented on many of the world’s most renowned concert stages. In Europe, he has performed at the Musikverein in Vienna, Konzerthaus in Berlin, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, the Mozarteum in Salzburg and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

In the U.S., invited performances have included appearances on Carnegie Hall’s “Distinctive Debuts” series and Alice Tully Hall in New York, and both the Kennedy Center and the Phillips Collection in Washington D.C. Recent seasons have also included performances in Athens, Birmingham in the U.K., Brussels, Paris, Venice, Zurich, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing and Taipei.

Blacklow has performed many times as keyboardist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, under conductors such as Esa-Pekka Salonen, Leonard Slatkin, Pierre Boulez and for the opening of the Walt Disney Concert Hall, as well as with the L.A. Philharmonic’s Chamber Music Society, in the Orchestra’s “Minimalist Jukebox” festival and on the Green Umbrella New Music Series.

A Steinway Artist, Blacklow studied with Tatiana Yampolsky, graduating from Harvard University and The Juilliard School. He also studied with Leonard Shure and Bella Davidovich. He currently serves as professor of piano at the University of Notre Dame and has recorded for Universal Music, Ltd., Bridge, Albany and DG/iTunes.

