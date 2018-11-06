Lunch program features Ben Franklin

BAR HARBOR — Timothy O’Connor will portray Ben Franklin at an Acadia Senior College Food for Thought lunch program Nov. 16 at Birch Bay Village. As Franklin, who was once the postmaster of Philadelphia, O’Conner will discuss how Colonial era letters and stamps illuminate qualities of everyday life as well as momentous incidents in American history.

Hot buffet lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and the lecture begins at noon.

Stamp collecting, or philately, is a unique window into history, O’Connor said. Stamped letters from the 18th century can be used to tell the story of the young country.

“Before we had texting, Facebook, Twitter, email, the telephone, or even the telegraph, we had the post,” event organizers said. “In fact, this critical means of communication was so important that the Continental Congress established the United States Post Office as one of its first official acts.”

O’Connor is a summer resident of Seal Cove, and recently won the Grand Award at the Seattle Philatelic Exhibition. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Tufts Medical School, and is a retired oncologist. Tim divides his time between Seal Cove and Boston, has been married for 46 years, and has grandchildren in Ellsworth. He enjoys golf, philately and Colonial American history.

Reserve a spot before Nov. 14. Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or at learn@acadiaseniorcollege.org.