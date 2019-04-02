Lorrie Morgan to play Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Country singer Lorrie Morgan will perform at the Criterion Theatre on Sunday, April 14.

Morgan made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry at age 13 and began her career with three consecutive platinum albums. In addition to Morgan’s solo work, she has collaborated with Pam Tillis, most recently on the album “Come See Me and Come Lonely.”

“We were looking to bring in a country powerhouse for our country music fans and Lorrie Morgan was an ideal choice,” said Amy Roeder, the Criterion’s executive director. “She’s a legend and we’re fortunate to have her on our stage!”

Tickets range from $35.50 to $65.50. Visit criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.