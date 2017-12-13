Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, and Mount Desert Island arts and cultural organizations are planning a wide variety of festivities for revelers of all ages.

Books and crafts

On Saturday, Dec. 30, at 12 p.m, the Jesup Memorial library will present a “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration that won’t keep kids up till midnight.

Children are invited to join Mae Corrion for an afternoon of books and a New Year’s-themed craft.

Books to be read include “We Celebrate New Year” by Bobbie Kalman, “Shanté Keys and the New Year’s Peas” by Gail Piernas-Davenport and “Un-Happy New Year, Emma!” by James Stevenson. Afterwards, children will make a noise maker to ring in the “Noon Year.” Cheese and fruit will be served, and a toast will be made with sparkling cider.

Contact Mae Corrion at 288-4245 or [email protected].

Criterion Carnival

The Barn Arts Collective will bring its Spectacular New Year’s Eve Carnival to The Criterion Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 2-4 p.m.

The whole family can celebrate the coming of the new year at this interactive theater event. Carnival games and other activities are planned inside the theater from 2-3 p.m., and then the Barn Arts will perform a family-friendly variety show from 3-4 p.m.

Tickets cost $10. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or the box office an hour before show time.

Village Green Party

An evening celebration will be hosted by the Village Green Arts Association at the American Legion Hall in Southwest Harbor beginning at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The evening will feature entertainment by The Blake Rosso Band and The Barn Arts Collective, along with games, dancing, fortune telling, a cash bar and a photo booth. A unique ball drop and champagne toast will take place at midnight.

Tickets cost $25 per person or $45 per couple and are available at the door or in advance through Eventbrite.com. Call 619-4331 or visit www.villagegreenarts.org.