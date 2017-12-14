‘Longest Night’ service to comfort mourners

BAR HARBOR — A service of comfort for those who mourn, called “The Longest Night,” will be offered at St. Saviour’s Church, 41 Mount Desert St., on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.

Advent and Christmas are joyous times for many, but for others, they are a time heavy with grief, anger and sadness. While society says relentlessly to celebrate a perfect Christmas, the very human feelings of loss or loneliness may make joy difficult.

The community will gather for service of quiet prayer and remembrance, for sharing grief with one another and with the God.

All are welcome, and no one will be asked to share more than is comfortable.

Call 288-4215.

St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church was founded in 1876 and strives to be a lively spiritual resource for the entire Bar Harbor community. Sunday worship is at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Morning prayer is on Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m. A healing Eucharist is on Wednesday at noon.