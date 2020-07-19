Long Hill in Beverly, Mass. is garden talk topic

BAR HARBOR – Maine landscape architect Lucinda Brockway will speak about “Unearthing Mabel Cabot Sedgwick’s Garden Month by Month” at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. This event, sponsored by the Beatrix Farrand Society, will be held at Garland Farm at 475 Bay View Drive in Bar Harbor, and also broadcast on Zoom. The cost is $10 for society members and $20 for nonmembers. Registration is required at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs (preferred) or by phone at (207) 288-0237.

Mabel Cabot Sedgwick (1873-1937) was an accomplished horticulturist and the author of “The Garden Month by Month,” a noted garden guide. In 1916, she and her husband, Ellery Sedgwick, editor of The Atlantic Monthly, purchased Long Hill. The property sits on a drumlin in Beverly, Mass., with views of the North Shore. She transformed the 114-acre property into a series of integrated outdoor rooms that blend into the surrounding woodlands. After Mabel died, Ellery married Marjorie Russell (1896-1978), a propagator of rare plants who continued to develop the landscape.

Both women’s passion and expertise produced this garden, but it needed a makeover. Enter The Trustees of Reservations, Massachusetts’s oldest conservation and preservation organization. With a hundred years of experience, the organization has taken on the challenge of Long Hill.

Lucinda Brockway is a Maine-based landscape architect and the program director for cultural resources at The Trustees. She has built a career on the research, design and rejuvenation of some of the Northeast’s best-known gardens. Today, she and a team of horticulturists and preservation specialists are focused on bringing new life to Long Hill, The Trustees’ best kept secret garden.

More information is available at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org.