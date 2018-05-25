Local musicians to share stage

BAR HARBOR — Americana folk ensemble The Blake Rosso Band will play an album release concert at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, June 15, at 8 p.m. The concert will feature Djar Djar and opening act Gus La Casse.

Djar Djar, a rock and roll quartet, consists of Kevin Elk, Simon Robertson, Will Miller and Jack Sasner. The quartet has performed throughout New England, including the MAMM Slam in Portland. With help from Gene Gil and Sean Beaulieu, Djar Djar’s sound has matured.

La Casse is a folk fiddler who plays tunes from Cape Breton and Acadian fiddle traditions as well as original compositions.

Visit criteriontheatre.org.