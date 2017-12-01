Local impacts of climate change to be discussed

BAR HARBOR — A Climate to Thrive and a group of scientists will discuss the current and future impacts of climate change on Mount Desert Island at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The program will feature presentations by Karina Graeter, sustainability outreach coordinator at the University of Maine; Carla Guenther, senior scientist at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries; Nick Fisichelli, forest ecology director at the Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park; and Abe Miller-Rushing, science coordinator at Acadia National Park. There also will be a panel discussion and question-and-answer session where audience members can share their own observations.

Graeter will discuss the research on predicted climate change and the impact it may have on Mount Desert Island, Guenther will speak about the impact climate change has had on fisheries in the Gulf of Maine, Fisichelli will talk about the ongoing climate and forest change, and Miller-Rushing will discuss how climate change is impacting park operations and how citizen observations are important to scientific work.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the Jesup at 288-4245.