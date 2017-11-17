Local conservation documentary to be screened

ELLSWORTH — The locally made documentary “Community Conservation: Finding the Balance between Nature & Culture” will be shown at The Grand as part of a special presentation by the theater and the Frenchman Bay Conservancy on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m.

“Maine’s natural lands are under continuing pressure from numerous sources, and we need vibrant conversations about how to create solutions to this challenge,” said Tim Glidden, president of Maine Coast Heritage Trust. “This extraordinary film is designed to start a statewide conversation in cities and towns across Maine and to shed light on the critical work of conservation to protect Maine’s special, rural way of life.”

The film is being presented as part of a series of the best of recent documentary and fiction films based on real events. Created by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Mark Ireland of MI Media, the film was shot in four seasons at four active land trusts across Maine, demonstrating their efforts toward conservation.

“At its deepest level,” said Glidden, “community conservation addresses the traditions and needs of all community members, providing access to preserved lands and creating projects that build constituencies across diverse communities. The four land trusts filmed provide great examples of a new brand of community conservation that goes beyond land protection.”

A panel discussion with members of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Downeast Lakes Land Trust, the city of Ellsworth and Ireland will follow the screening, as will a question-and-answer session.

General admission tickets cost $5. Call 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

To request a screening, email Warren Whitney at Maine Coast Heritage Trust, [email protected].