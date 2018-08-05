Local architecture is lecture topic

MOUNT DESERT — Willie Granston of Northeast Harbor will give a free public lecture about local architecture Friday, Aug. 10, at noon at the Union Church in Northeast Harbor.

The talk is sponsored by The Knowles Company. The lecture title, “Like it Growed There: Architecture and the environment on Mount Desert Island” refers to a remark attributed to architect Alexander Wadsworth Longfellow, Jr., a nephew of writer Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Granston is a doctoral candidate in the history of art and architecture department at Boston University. His studies have focused primarily on American architecture of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He is especially interested in resort architecture and the relationship between architecture and the environment.

