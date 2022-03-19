‘Queen of the Coop’ gets creative with eggs

BAR HARBOR — Author and fifth-generation chicken keeper Lisa Steele has written “The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways,” which she will discuss during a virtual author talk on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library.

The cookbook opens with information about cooking with eggs, including how to determine an egg’s freshness, cracking the egg carton code and the optimal egg temperatures for various recipes. Steele covers the basic information on cooking techniques including steaming, grilling, poaching, baking and frying.

“I’ve had to come up with some unique and creative ways to use eggs…My recipes are a blend of my Scandinavian background (both sets of grandparents came from Finland, thus my affinity for cardamom and dill), my New England upbringing and my current home in Maine. I cook fresh, local and seasonal as much as possible,” Steele said, who lives in Dixmont.

This event is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books and copies of Steele’s books can be purchased at any of their locations, online at www.shermans.com or by calling the Bar Harbor store at (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to this program. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/eggs or email [email protected]