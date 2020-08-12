Pickling at home 

ORONO — Do you make fermented pickles at home, or do you want to learn how?

University of Maine researchers are seeking Maine residents at least 18 years old to answer questions and watch a short video about safe fermentation practices.

Jacob Rich is the study’s principal investigator. The UMaine graduate student in food science and human nutrition works under the direction of Mary Ellen Camire, professor in the School of Food and Agriculture. The Maine Food and Agriculture Center is sponsoring the research.

The 25-minute survey is at umaine.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bQ84TV3eLkOG0jX.

For information, contact Rich at [email protected] or (781) 475–3862.